Turner has strong day at the plate as Social Circle deals Jones County its first loss of season

GRAY, Ga. — A five-hit performance from senior Emily Turner propelled Social Circle to a 12-8 victory over the undefeated Jones County Lady Greyhounds on Wednesday.

Turner also started the game for Social Circle, but it was her work with the bat that led to Jones County suffering its first loss of 2025.

The Lady Redskins found ways to score in almost every inning on Wednesday, but it was seven runs combined in the fourth and sixth innings that paved the way.

Social Circle jumped ahead early on a fielder’s choice RBI groundout from Aubri Digby, but it did not take long for Jones County to overcome the deficit.

Back-to-back singles put runners on base, and a costly error on the infield for Social Circle led to both runners scoring to put the Lady Greyhounds ahead 2-1.

Social Circle answered as it loaded the bases in the ensuing frame, and Anniston Jenkins capitalized with a RBI single with only one out.

However, Jones County’s Cate Downey induced a double play on a pop up on the infield to escape without further damage.

Turner went on to pitch around a single from Addyson Deason, which allowed Social Circle to regain the lead.

After a leadoff double from Turner, Natalie Vandenberg later scored as the courtesy runner on a sacrifice fly from Digby.

The Lady Redskins led 3-2, but not for long as Jones County found another way to answer.

With two runners on base, Genna Maki sent a two-run double into right field to give the lead right back to the Lady Greyhounds.

However, the game would seemingly flip for Jones County as it found itself down by multiple runs just a few innings later.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Turner scored a pair on a RBI double into center field.

Immediately after, Baylee Willams scored another on an RBI single into right field as a four-run frame put the Lady Redskins back ahead 7-4.

Despite a fair share of scoring on both sides, the game went scoreless for the next three frames before the Lady Redskins officially broke it open.

Following one-out walks from Jenkins and Audree Johnson, Turner notched another RBI knock with a one-run single.

A fielder’s choice RBI and a run-scoring error back-to-back put Social Circle up 10-4 ahead of the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jones County got one run back with an RBI single from Myah Briscoe, but it still trailed by five runs and the Lady Redskins were not done yet.

In the top of the seventh, Social Circle added on some key insurance runs on RBI singles from Jenkins and Turner to make it a 12-5 lead.

Three batters into the final frame, Jones County had a rally with the bases loaded and no outs.

Two RBI singles later, the Lady Greyhound were only down 12-7.

Social Circle traded a run for an out on a fielder’s choice RBI before Selah Adams pitched the final out to give the Lady Redskins the 12-8 victory.

Many players contributed in the win, but Turner’s five-for-five line with five RBIs paved the way offensively for the Redskins.

Kyla Head and Jenkins combined for five hits in the contest.

Adams came in later to relieve Turner on the mound and pitched key outs to close out the win for the Lady Redskins.

Social Circle moved to 8-2 on the season as the win served as a rebound after a close loss to an undefeated Mount Vernon team.

The Lady Redskins will get a few days off before they take on Winder-Barrow at home on Tuesday, Sept. 2.