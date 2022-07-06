SUMMER CAMPS: Redskins host second annual youth hoops camp

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the second year in a row, the Social Circle boys and girls varsity basketball teams hosted a youth summer camp. Head coaches, assistant coaches and varsity players who’ll take the court for Social Circle next season contributed to the effort to put together a four-day camp.

This year’s camp ran from Monday, June 27 to Thursday, June 30 at Social Circle High School’s gymnasium.

Approximately 30-40 kids registered and participated in this year’s camp.

Throughout the camp, participants went through a series of drills to help them learn the fundamentals of basketball.

There was a defensive station, a shooting station, ball-handling station as well as a passing station.

Boys varsity head coach Taylor Jackson said he believed this year’s camp went better than last year and that everyone felt more prepared heading into this year’s camp.