SUMMER CAMPS: Redskins host second annual youth hoops camp
Participants in the Redksins’ second annual basketball camp went through a series of drills, including a defensive station, a shooting station and a ball-handling station to help them learn the fundamentals of basketball. - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the second year in a row, the Social Circle boys and girls varsity basketball teams hosted a youth summer camp. Head coaches, assistant coaches and varsity players who’ll take the court for Social Circle next season contributed to the effort to put together a four-day camp.

This year’s camp ran from Monday, June 27 to Thursday, June 30 at Social Circle High School’s gymnasium. 

Approximately 30-40 kids registered and participated in this year’s camp. 

Throughout the camp, participants went through a series of drills to help them learn the fundamentals of basketball. 

There was a defensive station, a shooting station, ball-handling station as well as a passing station. 

Boys varsity head coach Taylor Jackson said he believed this year’s camp went better than last year and that everyone felt more prepared heading into this year’s camp.