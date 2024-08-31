Social Circle's defense stands tall in 15-2 win over KIPP Atlanta

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins bounced back from a tough loss with a hard fought 15-2 win at home against KIPP Academy.

In Friday’s contest, it was the Redskins’ special teams and defense that made the first scoring plays of the game.

Social Circle opened the contest with a 47-yard field goal that bounced in off of the lower post from Preston Guy.

The ensuing kickoff set the Warriors’ offense up near the end zone and led to the next scoring play — a safety.

Luke Allgood was the first of multiple defenders to get his hands on the Warriors’ ball carrier on second down. Allgood and the Redskins defense brought the carrier to the ground in the end zone for a safety to increase the Redskins’ lead to 5-0.

The rest of the first half passed by somewhat harmlessly, with neither team able to put points on the board until the halftime buzzer sounded.

As the buzzers sounded, Guy’s field goal floated through the uprights once again. Guy made his second of three attempts to end the half.

Redskins head coach Rob Patton was pleased with the performance of the team, but wants to correct small errors in order to finish scoring drives.

“We did a good job moving the ball in the first half, we just made little mistakes in the RedZone and down the field that hurt us,” Patton said.

Both defenses had momentum, with the Warriors forcing and recovering a fumble from Jaylen Victor. For the Redskins, Bristol Evans came down with an interception.

“The defense did a really good job tonight,” Patton said. “They're getting better at managing their own assignments rather than just going out there and trying to make a play.”

The defensive battle gave no signs of change in the third quarter, with neither team scoring any points.

It was not until the fourth quarter that the Redskins broke the goal line for another score.

This time, Remi Farmer received a direct snap and made the most of it as he found the end zone for a six-yard rushing touchdown.

The Warriors’ only points of the night came on a safety late in Friday’s game.

Social Circle will travel to Smyrna, Georgia on Sept. 6 for their next matchup against Whitefield Academy where they will hope to improve to 3-1 on the season. Whitefield Academy will be well-rested coming off of a bye week.