Social Circle wrestling places third in state duals

TRION, Ga. — Mount Pisgah won the Georgia Class A Wrestling championship Saturday in Trion by beating powerhouse Social Circle and then defending champion Trion by a single match.

Social Circle lost to Mount Pisgah 33-31 after the Patriots pulled out decisions in the lower middleweight divisions, including one against 100-match winner Caden Prater.

Social Circle battled back, beating Commerce 56-18 and Oglethorpe 76-3 to take third place in the state. The team finished the team duals with a 27-3 record.

The Patriots went on to the finals where they defeated Trion 33-32.

Social Circle rolled over Temple 68-12 in the opening quarterfinal round. The Redskins won 12 of the 14 matches.

SC got off to a good start in the semifinal with Braydon Mitchell, Conner Castillo and Curtis Duren winning matches at 113, 120 and 126. Caden Prater was upset by Brady Nardella at 132 by majority decision.

Lance Thacker lost by decision , 7-3, to Marley Washington at 138 and Dillon Brubaker beat Austin Farmer by decision, 19-7 at 144.

At 157, Kacen Taylor got SC a win and Sean Crews won by a 7-3 decision over Josh Lange at 175. Jaxon Ethride was stout at 184, winning by decision 8-4 over Steele Brown.

At 215, Mt. Pisgah got the win they needed when Joy Chane beat Christian Brock by fall at the 2:55 mark.