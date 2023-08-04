Social Circle softball focuses on being 'exceptional at the routine'

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — There are a plethora of numbers to be thrown out when discussing softball. Offensively, the top statistics are batting average, home runs and runs batted in. Fielding percentage, earned run average and strikeouts are commonly used on defense.

For the Social Circle Lady Redskins, the main number they are focusing on is 21. Head coach Chris Davis explained the significance behind that double-digit figure.

“The most overlooked number in the whole sport is 21. It’s 21 outs,” Davis said. “If we give the other team 21 outs and nothing more, then there’s a good chance we’re winning the game. Don’t give them anymore than the rules allow. It sounds simple and it is simple but it’s so simple, nobody talks about it.”

The number two can be applicable for the Lady Redskins as well. They advanced to Columbus a season ago and finished No. 2 in Class A-Division I.

Social Circle finished 26-8, 7-2 in Region 5A-Division I, swept Super Regionals on its way to a deep postseason run. Davis isn’t looking for anything flashy from his players to go back and play at South Commons Complex.

“What we want to do is be exceptional at the routine,” Davis said. “We work on routine. It’s the boring stuff. It won’t show up in a box score. It won’t make the top 10. Doing the routine exceptionally.”

The Lady Redskins will have a major void to fill for the upcoming season.

Macy Langley and Madalyn Spinks served as the squad’s top two pitchers and both graduated in May. Langley provided a huge bat for her team as well.

But the program has four seniors who seem ready to lead the team forward.

Kaylynn Scaffe batted .319 last year along with a homer and 16 RBIs. Avery Bedsole contributed a .230 batting average and 18 RBIs with Harlie Ramsey also recording a .265 average and 21 RBIs.

The person to lead the pitching efforts will be Abbey Land. In 24 innings pitched, the senior registered a 1.17 ERA with 22 strikeouts last year.

Though Davis couldn’t play Land as much as he wanted to last year due to a few rainouts, he’s glad she enters already having varsity experience.

“We made a conscious effort to get her in,” Davis said. “She was the pitcher that we put in in a close game who shut the door in the Super Regionals that got us to Columbus. She pitched the last game of the regular season region game.”

Davis expects others to step up in their performances.

Kyla Head returns as the team’s “everyday third baseman.” Addie Stracner will be a main feature in the outfield alongside LK Tully in left field. Then, Savannah Frachiseur handles behind the plate duties as the primary catcher.

More so than the execution on the field, Davis is optimistic about his team’s chances because of the players’ knowledge of the game.

“Personally, I’m excited this year because I think this group understands what it takes. Last year, I knew we had some good players, but I didn’t know what else we had,” Davis said. “I didn’t know what we had as a team. This year we’re coming in and we have a team.”

Social Circle’s season begins on Aug. 7 in a home matchup against the Newton Lady Rams. Other opponents like Monroe Area, Franklin County, Oconee County and Alcovy are featured, too. The region part of the schedule commences with Jasper County coming to town on Sept. 7.

As the season progresses, Davis wants to see his team lean on the mantra they have set for the upcoming year — “Embrace the silence.”

“We’re literally embracing the silence of, ‘No matter what anybody says, we’re going to be us and we’re drowning out everything else.’”

The Lady Redskins have aspirations to make another deep run in the state tournament for the third year in a row. But, until the season reaches its home stretch, the coaches and players are focused on a much bigger objective.

“Our ultimate goal is to be the toughest opponent on our opponents’ schedules. We want to go out there, play hard and play the game right,” Davis said. “You may run into a pitcher that has your number. You may go hit the cover off the ball and they catch it every time. They may get a blooper and it just falls in the right spot. It’s a funny game, but it’s putting yourself in the position every day to be successful. We’ll let the chips fall.”