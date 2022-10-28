Social Circle softball claims victory over Prince Avenue to continue stay in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Social Circle prevailed over Prince Avenue 3-2 in a clash between the top two teams in Region 5A-Division I.

After spending three innings tied 2-2, the Lady Redskins scored one run in the sixth inning — a run that made all the difference.

Savannah Frachiseur made it to second base on a double to left field. Madalyn Spinks, who was also the starting pitcher, singled to the shortstop to bring Frachiseur in for the would-be game-winning run.

Even though the game ended in Social Circle’s favor, it found itself trailing early on.

At the end of the first, the Lady Redskins faced a 2-0 deficit. But Social Circle quickly erased that deficit in the second.

Spinks got the Lady Redskins on the board first when her ground ball caused an error by the Prince Avenue defense. Addie Stracner scored on the same error.

Macy Langley drew the score even on a line drive single to left field that scored Frachiseur.

Spinks finished the Lady Wolverines in the pitcher’s circle.

In the final two innings, Spinks didn’t allow a single baserunner to keep Prince Avenue’s offense at bay. She also held the Lady Wolverines scoreless for the final six innings of the game.

The lefty went the full seven innings, allowed six hits, two earned runs and struck out three batters in the win.

Now, Social Circle will stay in Columbus to play two games on Saturday for a chance at the state title. The first game will be at 11 a.m.