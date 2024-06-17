Social Circle soccer program hosts boys and girls youth camp

The Social Circle soccer program hosted its annual soccer youth camp on Monday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 12.

The three-day camp was split into groups of two, as the Lady Redskins worked with the female youth and the Social CIrcle boys’ team worked with the male youth.

Introducing the kids to the game of soccer and connecting with the city were the main goals of the camp, according to Lady Redskins head coach Heather Richardson.

“The goal is to get a lot of the kids in the community out [here] and bring awareness to our program,” Richardson said. “Just let them have fun playing soccer and teach them some skills and have fun playing some games.”

In the camp, the coaches and teams put the campers through a variety of drills along with scrimmages.

Regardless of what they had them do, Richardson just wanted to ensure each kid enjoyed their time at the youth camp.

“[It was] a lot of the stuff we do at practice to begin with,” Richardson said. “Footwork skills, passing skills, dribbling skills and we try to end with some fun games. Definitely a scrimmage at the end.”

Letting her players control the drills and be the coaches of the camp was a joy for Richardson over the three days.

Social Circle players such as Alana Ferguson, Faith Young, Kara Lee Taylor, Jordan Leigh and Jedd Stapp participated in the camp.

“It is absolutely my most favorite part of every camp,” Richardson said. “To be able to organize it all and step back and let the high school players take charge. They have just as much fun as I do. I am proud of their work.”

In what was a large turnout for the soccer programs, Richardson felt the youth camp was a success.

“We have had a great turnout,” Richardson said. “We have had about 50 kids come out and probably half boys, half girls — which is great. I want to get them all out here and show them how fun soccer is.”