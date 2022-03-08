Social Circle schools lose appeal of apparent scoring error

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the Social Circle boys basketball team, the heartbreak of losing to Drew Charter in overtime of the of the Class A public state semifinals Saturday night in Valdosta was compounded by the fact that they might actually have won.



A review of game film and the Redskins unofficial scorebook indicate that the official scorer for the game inadvertently credited Drew Charter with two extra points during the second quarter.

Ultimately, the game ended tied at 56 after regulation and the Redskins lost 70-66 after the first overtime period.

“My scorer came up to me at halftime and said that you better hope that this doesn’t come down to a one- or two-point game, because things could get interesting,” said Social Circle head coach Taylor Jackson. “It turned out to be prophetic.”

Alerted of the scoring issues after the game, Social Circle athletics director Craig Hargrove contacted the Georgia High School Association Sunday morning to report the problem.

On Monday, Associated School Superintendent Carrie Brooher released an email regarding the GHSA’s decision. According to the email, GHSA responded to Social Circle some time on Sunday.

According to GHSA Assistant Executive Director Ernie Yarbrough, he found that “the report I received on this incident by the game officials and the site rep is that proper protocol was followed.” In addition, he noted that video review is not allowed unless it involves a fight. As a result, he said “the result of this game is final and will not be overturned.”

Social Circle appealed to GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines on Monday and asked that the game be replayed either from the point of the discrepancy in the second quarter or in its entirety. However, Hines refused to overturn the earlier decision.

According to Social Circle representatives, at least twice during the game --- once in the second quarter and once at halftime --- the Redskins scorekeeper approached the game’s official scorekeeper, who is appointed by the Georgia High School Association, about the additional points.

The Drew Charter scorekeeper’s book and Social Circle’s both matched on the initial meeting. During the second meeting, the Drew Charter scorebook and the official scorebook matched.

According to Social Circle, when game referees questioned the score, “the scorekeeper refused to acknowledge or resolve the discrepancy.”

In addition, Social Circle representatives said that the official scorekeeper had earbuds in her ears during the game which could have caused her to be distracted and contribute to errors.

“I hate it for our kids because it feels like it’s being taken from us,” Jackson said. “They worked so hard and they deserve better than this.”