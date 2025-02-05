Social Circle reigns supreme once again at Region 4A-Division 1 Traditionals

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Another year, another strong showing for Social Circle at the Region 4A-Division I traditionals as the Redskins captured the trophy on their home mats.

The Redskins were one of 11 teams competing on Saturday, but Social Circle’s 339.5 points towered over the rest as the second place Jasper County Hurricanes finished with a total of 155.5 points.

All 14 wrestlers for the Redskins placed and the team ended the day with 12 first place finishers.

- photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



Redskins reign supreme in region play once again

First place became the theme on Saturday as Social Circle captured a slew of first place medals.

Sophomore Gable Hargrove(45-6) began the day with a bye before defeating Jasper County’s Trey Vowell in under a minute. From there, Gable went on to beat Northeast Magnet’s Ternez McCoy by technical fall to earn first place in the 106-pound weight class.

For 113-pound freshman Jayden Holmes(19-13), the day began with a bye before making quick work of Jasper County’s Emmett Hawlik.

Holmes won via fall over Central’s Keishaun Davis in the final round to earn first place.

In the 120-pound weight class, sophomore Cohen Hargrove(49-3) kept his dominant season alive.

Cohen advanced on a bye before beating Northeast Magnet’s Tonikeron Williams and Jasper County’s Brody Rice in the final round.

Lauden Ethridge(42-9) captured the 126-pound region crown on Saturday.

Ethridge took on Lamar County’s Jordan Anderson and defeated him via fall in the semi-final before beating Georgia Military Academy's William Brody in under a minute in the final round.

James Sievers(51-3), who holds one of the best records on the team, took home the first place medal for the 132-pound weight class.

Sievers opened the day with a quick win via fall over Central’s Elijah Magallano. In the semi-final, Sievers took down Northeast Magnet’s Jayvion Scott extremely quickly to move on to the championship round.

There, the sophomore beat Southwest’s Noah Wheeler via fall in only half a minute.

Social Circle senior Curtis Duren(38-7) captured the 138-pound region crown on Saturday.

Duren began the day with a bye before beating Jasper County’s Johnathan Sprayberry in the semi-final match. In the championship round, Duren defeated Central’s Anthony Adorno via fall to earn first place.

Sophomore Levi Wall(37-7) began his day with a win by fall over Jasper County’s Clayton McCrea on his way to earning first place in the 144-pound weight class.

Wall defeated Southwest’s Cameron Dennis in the semi-final before beating Georgia Military Academy’s Will Brantley in the championship round.

In the 150-pound weight class — which featured one of the larger brackets of the day — Redskins’ junior Cale Prater(28-8) earned the top placement.

Prater defeated Putnam County’s Wyatt Suggs and Lamar County’s Jo’Quan Woodward to advance to the championship round.

There, Prater defeated Georgia Military Academy’s PJ Willis via fall.

Junior Dane Kracht(52-3) kept his strong season intact with a first place finish in the 157-pound weight class.

Kracht opened with a bye before beating ACE’s Alden Sammons and Georgia Military Academy’s Tyler Gise. In the championship round, the junior beat Southwest’s Kemodjae Wynes by technical fall to earn first place.

In the 175-pound weight class, senior Levi Kendall(24-3) took home first place.

Kendall started his day off with a bye before beating Putnam County’s Joshua Grimes in the semi-final via 9-5 decision.

After that, Kendall defeated Jasper County’s Patrick Latibeaudiere in the championship round via fall.

Social Circle sophomore Xzavion Colclough(24-17) earned first place in the 190-pound weight class.

Following an opening bye, Colclough defeated Washington County’s Kam Reaves via fall to move on to the championship round against Lamar County’s Makai Lasster, who held a 25-6 record.

Colclough went on to defeat Lasster and earn first place for the 190-pound class.

The final first place finish of the event for Social Circle came from senior Dillon Evans(42-7) who ended the meet victorious in the 215-pound weight class.

Evans began with a bye before ripping off three consecutive wins.

Against Warren County’s Dominique Curry, Evans won via technical fall to move on to the semi-final. From there, Evans defeated Georgia Military Academy’s Matthew McDade and Lamar County’s Robert Erickson to capture the first place medal.

One of two second place finishes for the Redskins on Saturday came from sophomore Jarrett Chriswell(33-14).

Chriswell opened his day with a quick win over Lamar County’s Carson Howell. After that, Chriswell beat Putnam County’s Bryson Brown to advance to the championship round.

Ultimately, Chriswell lost via fall in the final round to Southwest’s Jamarion Hill.

The other second place finish came from Nick Morrell in the 285-pound weight class.

Morrell defeated Washington County’s Christian Collier and Jasper County’s Own Diaz to move on to the championship round.

There, Morrell fell to Lamar County’s Gary Morton, who sat at 30-3 on the season.

What’s Next

As usual, the Redskins will take a big team with them to the sectionals next week. However, they will not have to travel far as Social Circle will host the Class A Sectionals Saturday, Feb. 8.