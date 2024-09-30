Social Circle Redskins down War Eagles, stay perfect in region play

EATONTON, Ga. — Staying perfect in region play was on the minds of the Redskins Saturday afternoon as Social Circle fought off Putnam County 29-22.

The game between Social Circle and Putnam County was set to take place on Friday night, but the game was moved to 1 p.m. on Saturday due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Helene.

In the final moments of the game, it was the Redskins’ defense that made the key stop.

With the Redskins ahead by a touchdown, the War Eagles were marching down into Social Circle territory after recovering a costly turnover.

However, the Redskins defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter to prevent the tying score and to secure the win.

Redskins Lead Early

When game time came around, the Redskins found success through the air and on the ground on offense.

After forcing the War Eagles to an early punt, the Redskins grabbed the first lead of the day on a Preston Guy field goal.

In the final minute of the first quarter, Social Circle found the end zone on a 25-yard pass from Luke Cross to Jude Nelson. The Cross-Nelson connection moved the Redskins’ lead to 9-0 following a missed point-after attempt (PAT).

Following a 44-yard successful field goal try from Guy, the War Eagles found some offensive momentum.

Putnam County marched down before crossing the goal line on a three-yard rushing touchdown from Rashod Daniel to trim the Social Circle lead to 12-7.

Before the teams went into the locker room for halftime, Guy connected on his third field goal of the half to put the Redskins ahead 15-7.

Social Circle received the ball out of halftime and immediately put together a promising drive.

Cross and the Redskins’ offense moved all the way down the Putnam County five-yard line before the Ware Eagles forced a turnover on downs.

After another Ware Eagles’ punt, Social Circle found itself back in the red zone.

This time, head coach Rob Patton called upon Deven Usand, who took in a three-yard run for a touchdown. Usand’s score gave the Redskins a 22-7 advantage.

With only a few minutes remaining in the quarter, the War Eagles answered.

A long drive from Putnam County was capped off by another rushing touchdown from Daniel. A successful two-point try made it a one-score game at 22-15.

With momentum seemingly turning in Putnam County’s favor, the Redskins created separation.

A long run from Usand set up Social Circle for another passing touchdown as Nelson connected with Elliot Hamilton for a 25-yard touchdown.

The PAT from Guy gave the Redskins a 29-15 lead.

On the ensuing drive, the War Eagles closed the distance again. This time, Branan Griffin took the carry in for the score to trim the Redskins’ lead to 29-22 before the final possessions of the game.

Key Performers

Usand had a big day on the ground for Social Circle. The sophomore rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries and tallied a touchdown in the win.

In the air, Cross finished 10-of-16 for 87 yards and a touchdown. Nelson finished with a receiving and passing touchdown.

What’s Next?

The win moves the Redskins to 4-2 on the season with a perfect 2-0 start in Region 4A-Division I.

Social Circle will have a bye week before getting back into action with an away region matchup with McNair (2-4, 0-2) Friday, Oct. 11.