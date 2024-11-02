Social Circle Redskins defeat Towers, claim first region title since 2005

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga — Social Circle closed out the 2024 regular season with a victory Friday night over the Towers Titans 35-6 at Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium to claim a region title.

The Redskins were coming off a hard fought victory against Lamar County last Friday night, which put the Redskins in prime position to win their region.

This will be the second region title in Social Circle High Schools history and first since 2005.

“Winning the region has been a great emphasis since I became the head coach and to see this team accomplish that, I’m proud of these guys,” head coach Rob Patton said.

Both defenses were stout for the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Redskins’ defense came up with an interception by senior safety Sawyer Parr.

Senior Jude Nelson hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Luke Cross.

The star of the night was senior running back Jaylen Victor as he finished the game with three total rushing touchdowns.

Victor’s biggest touchdown run came from 62 yards out, which happened early in the second quarter after a turnover on downs by the Titans’ offense.

Victor rolled into the game with six rushing touchdowns and he finished the regular season with nine touchdowns and the playoffs on the horizon.

“These guys showed major heart and they led us to victory tonight,” Patton said.

The Redskins’ defense did not allow a touchdown as the Titans lone touchdown came on a trick play on a kickoff return. Social Circle’s defensive unit was able to force three turnovers in the evening.

Social Circle has appeared in the playoffs every year under coach Patton, but this is his first time as the number one seed.

The Redskins’ will be at home to start the 2024 GHSA Class A playoffs with their opponent to be determined. The game will take place on Nov.15 at 7:30 p.m.