Social Circle names Jeremy Holder as new offensive coordinator

The Social Circle Redskins offense will have a new look in 2024 with the addition of Jeremy Holder as the new offensive coordinator.

On Friday, Social Circle athletics announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Holder had been hired for the role after a seven-year stint as Parkview’s offensive coordinator.

Before his time at Parkview, Holder coached at Monroe Area for 10 years.





Holder’s decision to join the Redskins’ staff stemmed from his desire to go back to Walton County.

“I was really trying to get back closer to home. That is the reason I started looking in that direction,” Holder said. “I am excited to get the opportunity to go to Social Circle and work with coach Patton.”

Outside of returning to Walton County, the feel of Social Circle weighed heavily on Holder's decision.

“I love the small town community feel,” Holder said. “It felt like home when I went there. I like the idea of everyone knowing everybody and having a town behind the school was appealing.”

For head coach Rob Patton, the hire is one that he feels can elevate the Redskins football program in 2024.

“Coach Holder is going to make our program better,” Patton said. “I coached against him when I worked in Gwinnett County and his offense was tough to prepare for. He always did a great job of tweaking his blocking schemes to put the defense in a tough position.”

Despite making the drop from Class AAAAAAA to Class A, Holder has experience with a smaller roster and is familiar with players playing both sides of the ball.

“There is a lot of potential [on the team] in terms of single-A football and just utilizing what athletes you have,” Holder said. “Everyone [in single-A] is in the same boat of not having that many kids to draw from.”

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Holder plans to bring his spread scheme to the Redskins’ offense.

“Everything comes off the run game, so we will be a little run-first [offense] with play-action and RPO,” Holder said. “We will be in multiple formations with the same core run plays and pass concepts.”