Social Circle Lady Redskins display championship mindset in region opening win

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Following Social Circle’s game Thursday night, the Lady Redskins’ demeanor would suggest that they lost. But, they in fact won their Region 5A-Division I opener over Prince Avenue 4-2.

After addressing the team in the post game huddle, head coach Heather Richardson highlighted the calmness of her team despite the win.

“The girls didn’t seem to feel good about [the win],” Richardson said. “A lot of them walked off feeling like we definitely could have done better. But we’re pulling together and I thought we did some great things tonight.”

Prince Avenue jumped out to an early 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game off a goal. The Lady Wolverine edged around sophomore defenders Faith Young and Claire Ray and snuck it past goalkeeper Addie Stracner.

It didn’t take long for the Lady Redskins to respond.

Only a minute had passed when junior Peyton Brooks got the ball, maneuvered her way through the Lady Wolverines defense and scored to knot things up 1-1.

Sophomore Alana Ferguson made an impact in just her second game with the team after finishing the girls basketball season. At the 21:32 mark, Ferguson advanced the ball down the right side of the formation all the way to the baseline behind the goal.

Somehow, Ferguson crossed the ball to Brooks in the midfield past a Lady Wolverine defender. Brooks took it from there.

The junior striker found the back of the net, giving the Lady Redskins a 2-1 advantage.

Social Circle kept firing with numerous shots on goals and corner kicks in the second half, too.

Brooks scored another goal in the second half to complete the hat trick. That gives her 17 goals so far this season, which leads Social Circle. Another goal found the net after giving up an additional Prince Avenue score.

The Lady Redskins’ two-goal advantage provided enough room for them to walk off the field with a win.

Next week, the Lady Redskins face Jasper County Tuesday at home followed by another home matchup against Oglethorpe County Friday.

Thursday’s victory against the Lady Wolverines made it three wins for Social Circle in its last four matches. It also strengthens the Lady Redskins’ chances for a region title opening up region play 1-0.

The wins came after Social Circle (3-4, 1-0) endured losses to programs such as Northgate, Walnut Grove, Athens Academy and George Walton Academy.

Being the defending state champions and playing in such grueling games, Richardson believes this year’s team has adopted a championship mindset — which she thinks was on display in the post game huddle.

“I’m glad the girls didn’t feel 100% about it, because they know we need to keep getting after it,” Richardson said. “We’re taking it a region game at a time. So, we’re 1-0 and another one Tuesday night. We’ll fight for that [win], too.”