Social Circle girls basketball claim three seed with late surge

MONTICELLO, Ga. – Friday night’s matchup between Social Circle and Jasper County saw offensive surges from both squads. However, the Lady Redskins’ fourth quarter performance led to their 45-28 win.

At the end of the first half, Social Circle led 19-11, with junior Jada Hyman leading the team with seven points.

Eight minutes later, however, the Lady Redskins found themselves trailing, as the Lady Canes went on a 12-4 scoring run.

Going into the final frame, Social Circle trailed 23-22.

It was then that the Lady Redskins turned the game around completely.

Big three pointers from freshmen Brielle Price, Sophia Fontenot and Marissa Morrell gave the Social Circle some much needed life. Pairing that with a strong defensive effort, the Lady Redskins were able to score 20 unanswered points on the Lady Hurricanes.

Taking charge early in the fourth frame allowed the Lady Redskins to never look back in the 17-point victory.

Head coach Norman Jones said that cohesive play helped the team pull away late to get the win.

“I preach team basketball and the girls just played together. They like playing for each other and it shows,” Jones said. “ That’s why they made the extra passes and they don’t care who scores. When you have a team that doesn’t care about who scores and if they feed the hot hand and make the right play, it’s fun basketball.”

The game started in Social Circle’s favor, as solid play on both ends of the floor had the Lady Redskins up early. By the end of the first, they led 12-5 and had an eight-point advantage at the half.

Hyman led all scorers with 12 points. The freshmen trio also played a big hand in the game as Price scored 11, Morrell scored eight and Fontenot scored seven.

With the win, the Lady Redskins will be the No. 3 seed for the Class A-Division I postseason.



