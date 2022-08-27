Social Circle football uses defense to get past East Jackson

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga — The Social Circle Redskins bounced back from a disappointing showing against Morgan County last week and got their first win of the season by defeating East Jackson 25-0 Friday night.

The Redskins started off the game slow as the offense only managed to score six points in the first quarter. The Eagles defense was bringing pressure earlier in the game which forced the slow start.

But in the second quarter, Social Circle found its rhythm, thanks to its two stars on offense.

Senior quarterback Logan Cross found fellow senior DaShon Hyman for a 14-yard touchdown pass, which wouldn’t be the only time the home crowd would see the Cross to Hyman connection for the evening.

Cross would later find Hyman again for a 26-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, which extended the lead to 12-0.

The Redskins’ offense didn’t stop there as Cross would spread the ball around to various receivers before finding senior Mason Moore for another touchdown pass.

Cross finished the first half completing 16-of-21 passes for 231 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

Social Circle’s defense got into the scoring act next. Senior cornerback Grayson Moore picked off an East Jackson pass and returned it to the house to provide the game’s final score just before halftime.

The Redskins’ defense stymied the Eagles’ offense the entire game, but the Eagles didn’t quit as they managed to not let the Redskins offense score in the second half. The entire unit finished the game with two interceptions.

The Redskins had chances to extend their lead in the third quarter, but pre snap penalties set them back.

Next up for the Social Circle Redskins will travel to George Walton Academy (1-1) next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

This story will update with coach Patton’s comments on the win.