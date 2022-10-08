Social Circle football suffers homecoming overtime loss to Commerce

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For Social Circle, Friday night’s heart-wrenching 24-21 overtime homecoming loss to Commerce was a perfect example of Murphy’s Law.

Everything that could go wrong did, at least over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Seemingly secure with a 21-7 lead, the Redskins collapsed under a series of turnovers, special team’s miscues, and big plays, allowing Commerce to score 17 unanswered points in every phase of the game.

The game winner came in overtime after Social Circle senior quarterback Logan Cross was picked off on the first play, his second interception of the game.

Four plays later, Commerce junior Ivy Tolbert split the uprights from the left hash from 26 yards to secure the win.

For Social Circle (4-2), which entered the game at No. 10 in Class A, Division I, its first time ranked since 2006, the loss ended a four-game winning streak. Commerce improved to 5-3 and avenged last year’s loss to the Redskins. It now leads the series 17-3.

But it took an improbable comeback to do it.

Leading 14-7 at the half, Social Circle went up by two touchdowns on a 2-yard run by junior running back Demascio Bolden with 10:09 left in the fourth quarter.

But it took the Tigers just over a minute to tie the game at 21.

After running the ball all night out of its traditional Wing-T the entire game, Commerce caught the Redskins napping with a half-back pass from Jaiden Daniels to Jackson Morris for a 69-yard score, their only pass attempt of the game.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Redskins were flagged for back-to-back false starts and stopped for a short 3-yard run. Facing second-and-17, senior quarterback Logan Cross was flushed out of the pocket, hit from behind and fumbled right into the arms of Daniels, who sprinted 30 yards for the tying touchdown.

The Redskins took over and drove to the Tigers 27. Sophomore kicker Preston Guy’s 44-yard field goal attempt was long enough but just left.

After forcing the Tigers to punt on the next series, senior receiver Dashon Hyman field the ball at his own 42 and bobbed and weaved his way for 58 yards and a TD. But it was nullified by a penalty.

Two plays later, Bolden fumbled and Commerce recovered.

But the Redskins defense held again, giving the Redskins one last chance from their 36 with 68 second left in regulation.

Again, they drove to the Tigers 27 and, again, Guy’s 44-yard attempt sailed wide left as the clock expired.

The Redskins took a 14-7 lead into halftime on the strength of a pair of near flawless drives.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Tigers first possession, Social Circle took over at its 47 and went the distance in seven plays.

Bolden carried three straight times for 14 yards and Cross competed a pair of passes for 40 yards.

Facing fourth-and-3 from the Tigers 32, the Redskins opted to roll go for it. Cross rolled right, connected with Hyman at the 20. The senior receiver found the right sideline and outran the defense into the end zone. The PAT was wide right.

Commerce got its Wing-T offense rolling after the ensuing kickoff, moving 75 yards in 10 plays, largely on traps up the middle to fullback Tysean Wiggin, who carried seven times for 38 yards.

Like the Redskins, the Tigers decided to go for it on fourth-and three, and wingback Jacarri Huff took a hand off and sprinted around the left end for a 22-yard TD run. The PAT gave Commerce a 7-6 lead.

Cross was picked off for just the second time this season on another fourth-down try. But the Redskins defense forced its second three-and-out of the half.

Buried on its own 14 after a Tigers punt, Social Circle put together a drive reminiscent of its game-clinching 99-yarder against Lamar County two weeks ago.

Behind the pin-point passing of Cross, the Redskins went 86 yards in 11 plays. The senior signal caller completed 6-of-8 passes for 66 yards to four different receivers.

The scoring toss went to Moore in the left corner of the end zone from 12 yards out. A play later, Cross connected with Moore in the same spot for a 2-point conversion.

Social Circle will travel to Kennesaw next Friday to face Mt. Paran Christian in its final tune up before Region 5-A, Division I play begins a week later.