Social Circle football stymied by Morgan County in opener

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle’s deep and experienced air raid offense, led by senior quarterback Logan Cross, entered the new season with lofty expectations.

But the Redskins never got off the ground in their season opener Friday night, falling hard to Morgan County 42-18 at Redskins Stadium Friday night.

Social Circle jumped out early and actually led at halftime, taking advantage of Morgan County miscues and big special teams play.

But the bigger Bulldogs took over in the second half and ran over the Redskins, compiling 400 yards and scoring 28 unanswered points.

The Social Circle defense was no match for the Bulldogs’ bulky offensive line and the running back duo of Jaydon Dorsey and Jacere Cooper, who accounted for most of the team’s 261 yards on the ground.

Dorsey ran for two touchdowns, and Cooper added one.

But it was the play of junior quarterback Talan Fuller that was the biggest surprise. Knocked out in the first game of the season last year with a broken collar bone, he had a more memorable season opener this time, completing 12-of-13 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

All three scores went to senior wide receiver T.J. Thompson.

Meanwhile, Cross didn’t open his fourth season as a starter the way he had hoped. He was held to nine completions on 18 attempts and just 67 yards.

The Redskins took advantage of three early Morgan County miscues to jump out to what seemed a comfortable lead.

After being held to a three-and-out on its first possession, the Bulldogs’ center snapped the ball over the head of the punter, who recovered in the end zone, giving the Redskins a safety for their first score of the new season.

On Morgan’s next possession, Cooper fumbled and Social Circle recovered at the Bulldogs 42.

Cross began the drive with a 26-yard connection to Mason Moore. Five plays later, from the five on the first play of the second quarter, Cross fumbled the snap, picked it up, and heaved the ball to DaShon Hyman for a TD. The PAT failed.

Three plays later, Morgan again fumbled, giving the Redskins the ball at the Bulldogs 35. They drove 24 yards, mostly on the ground, before stalling at the 11, where sophomore kicker Preston Guy was good on a 28-yard field goal.

But the Bulldogs came storming back on their next two possessions. Cooper broke off a 42-yard run to set his team up at the five, where Dorsey punched it in to make it 11-7.

After stopping the Redskins on three plays, Morgan took over at the Social Circle 41. Cooper opened the drive with a 22-yard scamper and Dorsey ended it with a 3-yard run, giving the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 14-11.

But the Redskins weren’t done. After stopping Morgan on its next possession, Hyman fielded the punt on the left sideline at the 38, cut back to the middle of the field, and raced 62-yards for a score, giving his team an 18-14 halftime lead.

Social Circle will stay at home next Friday and host East Jackson.