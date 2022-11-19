Social Circle football overmatched at Rabun County in state playoffs

TIGER, Ga. — Social Circle’s season came to an end Friday night after a 42-0 loss to Rabun County (12-0) in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

Entering the second round for the first time since 2006 after their round one win over Whitefield Academy, the Redskins had their hands full against the undefeated Wildcats on a cold night that felt like playoff football weather.

The scoring came early and often for the Wildcats as they were able to walk down the field on the Redskins’ defense multiple times through the first two quarters.

Rabun County quarterback Keegan Stover passed for two touchdowns early from 72 and 80 yards out. The Wildcats found the end zone two more times before halftime on rushes from Jaden Gibson and Lang Widham.

Social Circle was able to get within 25 yards of a score just one time during the first half after long rushes from Kam Durden moved the offense inside the 10-yard line. The Redskins came out empty handed however as the Wildcat defense forced the turnover on downs to end the promising drive.

The Wildcats’ defense continued to apply pressure to Social Circle quarterback Logan Cross which made it even more difficult for the senior as the Redskins’ receivers struggled to gain separation from Rabun County defensive backs for the majority of the game.

The Wildcats pushed two more scores across in the third quarter, both through the air and on the ground, to provide the final score before the third quarter ended.

A long kickoff return moved the Redskins inside the Wildcat 30-yard line but the Rabun County defense continued its success as they forced a fumble from Cross to turn the ball.

The beginning of the fourth quarter with Social Circle looking up at a 42-point deficit signaled the beginning of a running clock as the Redskins helplessly watched their 2022 season come to an end.

Despite a shutout loss, it was still the capper to an historic season for the Redskins, which finished the season with an 8-3 record — their best finish in 15 years.