Social Circle football edges George Walton for second straight win

Finally, Social Circle solved mystery and misery that was Keith Henderson Field.

Having lost in their past three trips to George Walton Academy, the Redskins emerged victorious Friday night, 17-10.





Social Circle has now won two straight on the field against their cross-country rival. GWA won the 2020 game but it was forfeited after the Bulldogs were penalized by GHSA for a rule infraction.





In a series in which the winning team had averaged 37 points, the game turned into a defensive battle between schools with widely diverging offensive attacks.

After the first half ended in a 10-10 tie, the two managed just one more score, a Logan Cross 24-yard pass to sophomore receiver Jude Nelson with nine seconds left in the third that proved to be the game winner.

The Bulldogs used a ball-control offense to keep the ball away from Social Circle’s explosive offense, running the ball 43 times and not attempting a pass until late in the fourth quarter.

That pass was thrown by senior utility man Carter Payne and was intercepted by Redskins sophomore Will Harkins.

George Walton passed it twice more in a last desperation drive. Payne caught a 20-yard pass from junior M.J. Marable for their only completion of the game.

Meanwhile, the pass-happy Redskins relied heavily on the running game, either by design or because of a heavy downpour that soaked the field prior to the game.

The junior duo of Kam Durden and Demascio Bolden combined for 134 yards on 23 carries.

Cross, who had a career game of 333 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s win over the Bulldogs, was held to just 155 yards.

But 78 of those came in the game-winning drive, in which he was 3-for-3, including a 42-yard completion to Nelson and a 12-yarder to Mason Moore.

Social Circle might have expanded their lead but fumbled the ball away three times. Fortunately for the Redskins, GWA never capitalize on the turnovers.

The two teams traded blows in the first half.

The Redskins took the opening kickoff and drove to the GWA eight before stalling and settling for a 25 yard Preston Guy field goal.

The Bulldogs followed a similar script, driving 65 yards in 12 plays. Sara Bryan’ s 32-yard kick was just short, but Social Circle was called for running into the kicker, giving the senior soccer star another shot. Her 27-yard kick was good.

In a rare sight, Social Circle’s Air Raid offense took the ensuing kick and moved 74 yards, all on the ground.

Durden carried four straight times, including a 6-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown.

GWA came right back, moving 55 yards in just four plays, sparked by a 40-yard run by Evan Ivester on his first run of the game, setting the Bulldogs up at the six. Payne scored from there to tie the game at 10.

Social Circle fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Landon Barber recovered at the Redskins 35. But a holding call killed the drive and the Bulldogs were forced to punt.

The Redskins drove all the way to the GWA 15 before a Cross incompletion in the end zone ended the half.

The Redskins (2-1 )will travel to Loganville Christian next Friday while GWA (1-2) goes to Milledgeville to face John Milledge Academy.



