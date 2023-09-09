Social Circle football earns first win of the season over Loganville Christian Academy

By Jet Rawls

Correspondent





SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — On Friday night at home, the Social Circle Redskins earned their first win of the 2023 campaign. They defeated in-county foe Loganville Christian Academy 42-6.

It did not take long for the Redskins offense to get started either.

On the first drive of the contest, quarterback Sean Crews did a trick handoff to Z Stewart that scored the first points of the night.

Social Circle’s defense made some critical plays on the night, too.

Following a fumbled punt by kicker Preston Guy, the Lions had the ball at their own 30-yard line. The momentum swing was immediately stifled by defensive back Sawyer Parr who intercepted a pass for his first pick of the night.

The succeeding drive was a march by the Redskins offense that was cut short following a fumble by Kam Durden, giving Loganville Christian the ball to end the first quarter.

The Lions ensuing drive was once again ended by an interception from Parr, adding another credit to his outing.

However, Parr’s attempt at a hat trick ultimately led to the Lions’ first score, as a tipped potential interception was caught by LCA receiver Devin Larry for a 70-yard house call. A missed extra point made it 7-6.

LCA was seemingly content in keeping that score through halftime, but the Redskins would not be denied.

Junior Jude Nelson took a punt return over 50 yards to the one-yard line. A walk in rush by Durden extended the Redskins’ lead 14-6 with 15 seconds left in the half.

While the defense had a solid performance in the first two quarters, the last half of the game was an offensive explosion unseen by the 2023 Redskins.

After a three-and-out helped by a sack from Amon Johnson, Social Circle received the ball on the LCA 45 and repeatedly rushed through the Lions’ defensive line, setting up a one-yard touchdown by Crews.

The game stayed in favor of Social Circle, with another special teams triumph in a recovered ball on the adjacent kickoff. That gave the Redskins possession on the Lions’ 25-yard line.

On first down, Durden took it 25 yards to raise the score once again, putting the Redskins up by 22.

The rapid scores seemed to shake up the Lion’s offense, as Fryar threw an interception straight into the hands of Jaylen Victor. The pick gave the Redskins the ball in a game that was just 21-6 18 seconds ago.

Durden wanted even more from LCA, as he took the ball 63 yards on the first play of the drive, giving him the trifecta for the night to make it 35-6 with 3:45 left in the third.

The defense continued its action to cap off the high scoring night. Jameccus Hardge snagged Fryar’s ball for a pick-6 to finalize the game at 42-6.

Social Circle enters its first bye week of the season next week. Nevertheless, the Redskins hope to keep this momentum going as they head to Barnesville to face Lamar County (2-2) on Sept. 22.



