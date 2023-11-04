Social Circle falls to Prince Avenue in Region 5A-Division 1 championship





BOGART, Ga. — Prince Avenue’s 35 first half points were too much for Social Circle to overcome Friday night. The Redskins fell to the Wolverines 49-3 in a battle for the Region 5A-Division I crown.

The Redskins got behind early following a three-and-out offensive drive. Prince Avenue drove the ball downfield to take a 7-0 lead.

Social Circle’s offensive woes continued throughout the first quarter. They did not gain a first down until there was 7:40 left in the first half.

Prince Avenue’s offense kept rolling and extended their lead 21-0 by the start of the second quarter.

The Wolverine offense scored three touchdowns on as many drives, but a stop by the Redskins and a missed field goal halted the scoring streak and sparked a successful offensive drive.

Senior quarterback Sean Crews relied on his legs to burst through the Wolverine defensive line and give the Redskins their first explosive play of the night.

Crews followed up that rush with a pass to wideout Jude Nelson and set up Social Circle with a first down inside the 25.

A field goal by Preston Guy put the Redskins on the board with less than five minutes to go in the first half.

However, the Wolverine offense picked up where they left off.

Connor Causby took a 50-yard run to the house and tight end Thornton Hester caught a contested pass in the end zone to take a commanding 35-3 lead at halftime.

The Wolverines tacked on two more touchdowns to close out the game in a matchup where the Redskins could not rally.

“We’ve got to believe in ourselves more than that,” said head coach Rob Patton. “We’re a better football team than what we showed in that.”

The Redskins (4-6, 2-1) will start the chase for a state championship at home for their second year in a row. Social Circle’s first round matchup was not announced at the time of this publication.

“Big time football games, that’s when you’ve got to have your best players step up,” Patton said. “Hopefully our guys step up next week and I’ve got all the faith in the world they will.”