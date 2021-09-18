Social Circle edges past Oglethorpe County, improves to 3-2 overall

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle found their way back in the win column Friday night as they took down Oglethorpe County on the back of a solid outing from the Social Circle defense.

Social Circle would take down the Patriots by a score of 21-14 as the Redskins’ defense would be a thorn in the side of the Oglethorpe offense for all four quarters.

After starting the game slow to open the first two drives, Cross would begin to heat up as the junior quarterback connected on multiple pass that ultimately led to a 21-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout K.J. Reid to put Social Circle up 7-0.

Social Circle’s front seven would be dominant from start to finish, and their first big play would come on the Patriots’ second drive as the would force the fumble and give Cross the ball back deep inside of Oglethorpe County territory.

Following the turnover, Cross and sophomore running back Kam Durden would help the Redskins drive down the shortened field. With the ball near the goal-line, Cross would connect with junior Grayson Jenkins for the 5-yard touchdown pass to put Social Circle up 14-0 near the end of the first quarter.

With the Social Circle defense shutting down the Patriots’ offense, Cross would continue to test the secondary of Oglethorpe County, as he would find junior Dashon Hyman down the sideline for the 44-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-0 for Social Circle nearing the end of the half.

It would not be until two minutes left in the half for the Patriots to find the endzone, as they would run the ball in from five yards out to shorten the Social Circle lead to 21-7 going into halftime.

Going into halftime it was clear that the Social Circle defense was providing all the time that Cross needed to find the holes in the Patriots’ secondary.

After a quiet third quarter from both teams, the Social Circle defense would finish the quarter with their second turnover of the game as Reid would get the interception to stop a marching Patriots offense.

“[Reid] is an absolute warrior, he has not come off of the field almost all year,” coach Rob Patton said.

Following a quick Social Circle drive that resulted in a punt, the Patriots would begin to march down the field and eventually score on a 12-yard quarterback keeper from Will Sampson to shorten the Social Circle lead to 21-14 with seven minutes left in the game.

With the Patriots marching with just over a minute left in the game, Social Circle pulls off a perfect goal line stand, as junior Mason Moore gets the interception in the endzone to secure the win foe Social Circle.

“Our goal right there was to just not let them push it in,” Patton said. “Our guys stepped up, the defensive line and the backers made the plays. Mason Moore is another guy who plays both ways and he is another warrior for us.”

After the 21-14-win, Social Circle moves to 3-2 on the season after a spectacular showing from the defense.

After getting a much-needed win at home, Social Circle will get a week off before going back on the road to face the Washington-Wilkes Tigers Friday, October 1.