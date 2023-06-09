Social Circle cheer hosts first ever youth camp

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle High School’s cheer squad hosted its inaugural Junior Redskin Cheer Camp. The camp ran from May 30 to June 2 from 9 a.m. to Noon daily.

Approximately 40 kids across kindergarten and rising sixth graders registered for the first ever event. In addition to the coaches, 18 high school cheerleaders assisted with the camp.

Each of the 18 varsity cheerleaders were responsible for coaching their own group.

Throughout the camp, kids learned the fundamentals of cheering like motion skills, jump skills, a dance, age appropriate stunts and each one learned a cheer.

They also worked to choreograph their own dances and cheers and each team decided their own team name.

On the last day of the camp, all campers showcased what they had learned with a special performance for their parents and other family members.