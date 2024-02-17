Social Circle boys basketball defeated by Wolverines in Region 5A-Division I tournament

MONTICELLO, Ga. – The struggles for the Social Circle Redskins continued Friday night as the Redskins were defeated by the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines in a 59-47 loss.

Both squads went back-and-forth for the majority of the contest, even down the stretch.

A late three-pointer by Wolverines guard Harrison Jefts put the game within one, as the Redskins led 37-36 going into the fourth.

This would only be the beginning for Jefts, as he nailed a trio of three pointers to put the Wolverines up 48-38.

The Redskins would try to fight back with baskets from squad leaders Jameccus Hardge and Justin Russell. But it would be too late, as the Wolverines secured the 12-point win.

Jones stated what he believed was the difference maker was in Friday’s outcome.

“I think fatigue played a part. When you start getting tired, you just start making mistakes that you normally don’t make,” Jones said.

Back-and-forth action filled the start of the game, too.

The Redskins trailed 10-9 at the end of the first quarter. Tivian Branch made his mark from the three-point line in the second quarter.

Social Circle trailed 22-19 at the half with Branch leading his team with nine points.

As the game went into the third quarter, the Redskins got a spark from the bench, as senior reserve guard Ethan Brown contributed two, three pointers to put the Redskins up 36-31.

But the Wolverines’ fourth quarter offensive spurt provided enough cushion for Prince Avenue to earn the win.

Russell led all Redskins scorers with 13 points, with Hardge and Branch adding 12 apiece.

The Redskins will now turn their focus to the state tournament. Social Circle will enter the Class A-Division postseason as the No. 4 seed with Friday’s loss.

Jones hopes that the opportunity in the state playoffs will give some much needed experience to the youth on the team.

“Gotta play with who you got. It’ll give the young guys a chance to experience the moment and build on next year,” Jones said.



