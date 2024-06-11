Social Circle basketball builds program through youth camp

The Social Circle basketball program hosted a three-day youth camp from Monday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 5.

Led by head coach Norman Jones, teaching the game and getting the youth to love the sport was the top priority over the three days.

“[It was about] teaching the fundamentals. We did a lot of fundamentals,” Jones said. “The first two days, we incorporated some games. Then, day three and four — their attention span starts to go, so we shortened the fundamentals time and implemented more games.”

Along with connecting with the community and building that bond, Jones wanted to ensure that each kid improved by the time they left.

“The goal is to have each kid leave better after the four days they spent with us,” Jones said. “And to fall in love with basketball.”

Along with Jones, Social Circle players assisted in the event, too.

Players such as Brielle Price, Marissa Morrell and Derrick White worked hand-in-hand with kids on drills and in games.

Having his players on the court to connect with the youth in the community is something Jones felt was necessary.

“We want the community to show up, so the kids [the players] have to show up for the community as well,” Jones said. “They are going to look up to these kids [the players], so it’s great to have them here [to] show their faces and work with the kids.”