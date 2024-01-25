Social Circle basketball begins region play 1-0

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Two streaks remained alive Tuesday night for both Social Circle hoops squads.

The Lady Redskins’ 45-26 win over Jasper County marks their ninth in a row over the Lady Hurricanes. In game two Tuesday night, the Redskins earned a 58-50 victory over Jasper County, which improves their region winning streak to 18 games.

Social Circle came out of the gate firing on all cylinders on both ends of the floor.

Through the first two quarters, the Lady Redskins held a 32-12 advantage. It was a perfect balance across each quarter, too, with Social Circle winning the frames 16-6 apiece.

Six Lady Redskins contributed to the first half explosion, but the leader was freshman guard Sophia Fontenot.

By halftime, Fontenot had already connected on five of her six three pointers for the match and led all scorers for the game with 15 points.

Jasper County kept battling throughout the duration of the matchup and kept the game close. But it did not seem to be enough as the Lady Hurricanes only outscored the Lady Redskins in the third frame 8-4.

Scores were matched by each squad for the entire fourth quarter until Fontenot drilled her final three-pointer at the buzzer to cement the game away.

Fontenot led all scorers with 18 points with fellow freshman Brielle Price netting seven points along with freshman Marissa Marshall’s six.

With the game concluded, head coach Norman Jones highlighted the importance of the team’s freshmen stepping up.

“You have Brielle Price, Marissa and Sophia who are going to be dynamic,” Jones said. “Any of them can go for six threes. When you have that, it’s a luxury. I just told the freshmen, ‘Just have fun.’ They felt the pressure as freshmen not having a couple of girls back from last year. So they have to grow up faster, but I told them, with region, just to have fun.”

Tuesday’s win improves the Lady Redskins’ record to 8-11 overall, which already surpassed last season’s win total at seven.

Six games remain on Social Circle’s schedule with a Jan. 26 date at Prince Avenue to continue Region 5A-Division I action.

Redskins maintain Region 5A-Division I dominance

Less than a full calendar year removed from claiming back-to-back region crowns, the Redskins continued their region winning ways.

Social Circle’s eight-point triumph over the Hurricanes made it 18 straight wins in region play with the last region loss coming Feb. 18, 2021 versus Lincoln County. On top of that, the Redskins have yet to lose a game as members of Region 5A-Division I, in particular.

Jones, who doubles as the boys team’s head coach, shared what keeping such a streak alive means.

“Pressure,” Jones said. “But pressure is two things. It’s either going to make diamonds or burst pipes. And, me being from New York, I like to make diamonds. [Taylor] Jackson did a good job here and working for him and now taking over, I just want to three-peat. So we’re just going to take it one game at a time.”

Though Social Circle held a demanding lead during most of the action, the final frame saw Jasper County make a run.

Leading 48-29 heading into the fourth quarter, Social Circle was outscored by the Hurricanes 21-10. With less than a minute left in the contest, the Redskins’ lead dwindled to just six points.

But junior Daniel Stephen’s dunk at the 51.4 mark of the fourth officially sealed the win for Social Circle, giving it a 56-48 lead.

The crowd was electric in their reaction and, despite surrendering another bucket, the Redskins celebrated their region opening win.

Derrick White led Social Circle with 12 points followed by Stephen’s 11 and Justin Russell’s 10. Jammecus Hardge tallied nine points in the win as well as Tivian Branch who recorded eight.

Tuesday’s outcome gives the Redskins a 6-13 overall record with a road trip to region foe Prince Avenue up next. Social Circle will square-off against the Wolverines on Jan. 26.