Social Circle baseball wins region opening series

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — High offensive production made way for the Social Circle Redskins to take two out of three games against Oglethorpe County. On Monday, Social Circle won 13-0 then, in Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Patriots won 4-3, but the Redskins clinched the series win with a 16-6 victory.

This week’s series was the first one in Region 5A-Division I play for the Redskins, too.

Multiple players stepped up across all three games for the Redskins.

At the end of the week, Mason Moore went 6-for-10 at the plate with 10 RBIs, seven of which came in the series opener. Brayden Mitchell and Mitchell McCullough each batted 7-for-12 with five RBIs apiece this week.

Lucas Langley and Landon Davis recorded two RBIs each this week. Plus, Paul Kendall, Ty Lemaster and Mason Allen registered an RBI to help with the winning effort.

Social Circle received boosts from its starting pitchers as well.

In game one, Mitchell registered five innings pitched, allowed on two hits and struck out five batters. Luke Smith started the second game in which he pitched 3.2 innings, surrendered four hits and had four strikeouts.

Will Atha was game three’s starter. His outing was five innings long where he gave up six earned runs and recorded five strikeouts.

For a team aspiring to make another run at a state title come playoff time, a region opening series win will boost those chances.

After this week, the Redskins improved to 18-5 overall with a 2-1 record in Region 5A-Division I. Next up for Social Circle will be another three-game region series with Jasper County.

The Redskins will hit the road on Tuesday, April 11, come back home on Thursday, April 13 and conclude the week on Friday, April 14 at Jasper County again.



