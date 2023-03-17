Social Circle baseball keeps winning streak alive

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle is 15 games into its 2023 campaign and, already, the Redskins have had two separate winning streaks.

The first streak opened the season up at 4-0. The Redskins had back-to-back wins over Heritage by a combined 26-5. Then, Social Circle won the next two games against Putnam County with a combined 26-1 result.

After suffering two straight losses in a doubleheader against Eastside Feb. 25, the Redskins responded with two consecutive wins over Morgan County and George Walton Academy 8-3 and 6-1, respectively.

In an intriguing matchup against Stony Brook of New York, the Redskins came out on the losing end 6-1, but beat the Newton Rams 11-2 in response, which began the second four-game winning streak.

On March 7, Social Circle enjoyed a 10-1 home victory over the Alcovy Tigers followed a day later with a 13-1 triumph at Monroe Area.

Last Saturday, the Redskins traveled to former Region 8A-Public foe Commerce and brought home a 7-4 victory.

It has been a multidimensional offensive attack with numerous players contributing.

In the past four games, Mason Moore has batted .706 with seven RBIs followed by Brayden Mitchell’s .625 batting average and nine RBIs. Lucas Langley, Luke Smith, Landon Harpe and Paul Kendall have each hit three RBIs along with Logan Cross’ two.

Will Atha, Smith and Mitchell have each held their own on the mound, too.

Collectively, the trio has only given up 11 hits in 21 innings pitched and have struck out 28 opposing batters in the process.

The Redskins extended their win streak to six games, too, with a doubleheader win Thursday against Loganville Christian Academy.

Next up for the Redskins are two straight games against George Walton Academy next week. On Tuesday, Social Circle will travel to George Walton Academy and will play each other again on Wednesday.

Social Circle’s Region 5A-Division I schedule commences at Oglethorpe County on Monday, April 3.



