Senior Lady Redskins deliver to down Bleckley County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Desperately needing a win to keep the season alive, the Social Circle Lady Redskins' had two of their seniors step up to deliver.

Social Circle’s lead was 2-0 going into the final inning. That was until Macy Langley came to bat.

With Kaylynn Scaffe on first and facing a 2-1 count, Langley drilled a 2-run homer to center field to double the Lady Redskins' lead.

Langley finished the game going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kyla Head batted the fourth run across the plate.

That provided enough cushion for fellow senior Madalyn Spinks to shut down the bottom of the seventh and give Social Circle the victory.

Spinks went the full seven innings and allowed two hits while striking out five in the circle.

As a result, Social Circle's 2022 remains alive and it will face Bacon County at 11 a.m. on Friday. The game will be played on Field No. 8.