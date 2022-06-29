By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PREP WRESTLING: Redskins place third at Disney Duals
SCHS Wrestling
The Social Circle Wrestling team competed in the 2022 Disney Duals from June 16-19 in Orange County, Florida. The Redskins placed third in the national meet. - photo by Special Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. — On June 19, the Social Circle High School wrestling team traveled to Orange County, Florida, to compete in the 2022 Disney Duals. When all was said and done, the Redskins placed third in the national wrestling meet. 

In the first round, Social Circle defeated MXW Gold 51-14 and, in the quarterfinals, the Redskins downed PECO Boys 33-29, advancing them to the national semifinals. 

It was in the semi-finals that the Redskins suffered their eliminating loss at the hands of Somerset Academy. 

But the Redskins still earned medals by placing third in the national wrestling meet — a meet that spanned across four days from June 16-19.