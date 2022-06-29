PREP WRESTLING: Redskins place third at Disney Duals

ORLANDO, Fla. — On June 19, the Social Circle High School wrestling team traveled to Orange County, Florida, to compete in the 2022 Disney Duals. When all was said and done, the Redskins placed third in the national wrestling meet.

In the first round, Social Circle defeated MXW Gold 51-14 and, in the quarterfinals, the Redskins downed PECO Boys 33-29, advancing them to the national semifinals.

It was in the semi-finals that the Redskins suffered their eliminating loss at the hands of Somerset Academy.

But the Redskins still earned medals by placing third in the national wrestling meet — a meet that spanned across four days from June 16-19.