PREP SOFTBALL: Social Circle has ‘confidence’ going to the second round

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - On the heels of winning the Region 8A-Public championship, the Social Circle Lady Redskins came out firing on all cylinders in the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday.

When all was said and done, Social Circle shut out Bowdon by a combined 17-0 to advance to the second round.

Head coach Bryan Eades was happy to see his team perform so well out of the gate.

“I’ve noticed we’re playing with a lot more confidence,” Eades said. “They think they can win these games. They expect someone to step up and get that big hit. That’s huge when you step on the field and believe you have a chance to beat anybody.”

It all started with the stellar pitching and defensive performances.

Madalyn Spinks was the game 1 starting pitcher. She had an impressive outing going six innings while only allowing four hits and striking out five batters.

Macy Langley didn’t do too bad herself pitching in game 2.

Like Spinks, Langley went six innings allowing two hits and recording four strikeouts. She walked two batters as well.

The most impressive play on defense came in the bottom part of the fifth inning of game 2.

Bowdon’s C. Garcia grounded to shortstop Alexa Wykoff who flipped the ball to second baseman Kaylynn Scaffe who then threw to Gracie Jones at first to complete the double play.

All of the Lady Redskins’ infield couldn’t help but smile when they saw what they did.

Social Circle got off to a fast start on offense, too.

By the end of the first inning, the Lady Redskins had already mounted a 4-0 advantage over the Lady Red Devils.

From there, Social Circle scored runs gradually throughout both games.

In game 1, Scaffe, Wykoff, Morgan Chambers, Avery Bedsole and Savannah Frachiseur each recorded an RBI.

During game 2, the Lady Redskins continued its offensive dominance.

Scaffe went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Richardson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs along with Laura Tulley who went 2-for-2 at the plate and brought two more runs in to score.

Wednesday’s games were won collectively as a team as multiple players made their presence known.

Now, Social Circle will turn its attention to round 2 of the state playoffs. The Lady Redskins will host Charlton County next Wednesday.

With a week of practice before this matchup, though, Eades wants to see each player maintain their level focus. He believes if they do that, then the Lady Redskins can build off their success in round 1.

“I think they understand that we're not playing Lincoln County on a Tuesday and Washington-Wilkes on a Thursday,” Eades said. “Now, you have to win two games to move on. I want them to play relaxed, but also know that they are playing for the season.”



