PREP SOCCER: Redskins eye region titles

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Heading into their final regular season match of 2022, Social Circle’s boys and girls soccer teams find themselves in contention to claim the Region 8A-Public championships. The teams were to travel to Towns County on Friday, looking for wins to improve their odds of capturing titles.

For the Lady Redskins, it’s simple: win.

With a win on Friday, no matter what the final score may be, Social Circle girls soccer will bring home the region crown.

The Lady Redskins currently sit atop the region standings with a 12-1 region record. Their lone region loss was at Commerce on Feb. 7, which they avenged with a 3-1 win on March 10 against the Lady Tigers.

Social Circle girls are coming off a 10-0 win against Washington-Wilkes at home on Tuesday, too. Goals were scored by Peyton Brooks (3), Tess Preston (3), Faith Young, Alana Ferguson, Kaylee Connell and Rory Stowe. Tuesday’s win increased the win streak to 14 straight for the Lady Redskins.

Meanwhile, the Social Circle boys are going to need a few more chips to fall in their favor to be crowned region champs.

Coming off a 7-1 win against Washington-Wilkes, the Redskins are currently 12-1 in region play. Jed Stapp (2), Aidan Garner (2), Jude Nelson and Stetson Evans all scored goals in the win.

Now, Social Circle finds itself tied with the Lake Oconee Academy Titans for first place. To make things even more interesting, each team has earned wins in their head-to-head matchups this season.

Lake Oconee Academy won 3-1 on March 5 while Social Circle won 2-1 on March 23.

In the event that the two teams remained tied after Friday, Lake Oconee Academy would win the tiebreaker because of the goal differential in the head-to-head matchups between the two schools.

