PREP RECRUITING: Social Circle’s Gaither inks scholarship to LaGrange College

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Finding something to be passionate about can be difficult for some people. However, for Cam Gaither, just one touch of a basketball at 8 years old was enough to solidify his pursuit of a basketball career.

Now that he’s graduated from Social Circle High School in May, Gaither’s career on the court will continue at LaGrange College in LaGrange. Gaither made the move official during a signing ceremony at Social Circle High School’s gymnasium May 18.

When the ceremony concluded and the ink had dried on the scholarship, Gaither said the moment was unreal.

“It feels great [to have signed the scholarship],” Gaither said. “I feel like I left a good mark on Social Circle and I’m ready to start my collegiate career. And that’s something I’m extremely excited to do.”

Gaither admitted that his mind wasn’t always set on playing basketball. In fact, he labeled himself as a “football kid” growing up.

But that all changed after experiencing success on the basketball court.

“After touching a basketball and seeing that I can get better at this and go to college to play, that’s when I fell in love with it,” Gaither said.

Family, friends, teammates and coaches surrounded Gaither when he put pen to paper on his scholarship to LaGrange College.

According to Gaither, having everyone there supporting him for this special occasion was only fitting.

“I appreciate those people for help guiding me,” Gaither said. “They told me the right things to do and never telling me wrong.”

Gaither was one of four seniors who helped lead the Redskins to a perfect regular season record in 2021-22 as well as a region championship and the program’s first ever Final Four appearance.

During his senior year, Gaither averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game on 31% shooting from the three-point line. At the end of the season, Gaither was voted onto Region 8A-Public’s First Team and earned All-State honors from GACA and GBCA for A-Public classification.

Now, Gaither will take all of that experience and accolades he earned as a Redskin to help bolster his collegiate career at LaGrange College.

Gaither said he is excited to join the men’s basketball program and hit the ground running.

“As soon I got to [LaGrange College], all they showed me was love,” Gaither said. “They showed me that I could be a part of their family and they treated like family. And it was then I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”

When Gaither arrives to campus, he plans to major in sport management to fuel his aspirations to be a coach or an athletic director someday.



