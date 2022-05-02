PREP RECRUITING: Social Circle’s Douglas inks scholarship to Gordon State

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle High School’s media center was packed with people on-hand to celebrate Trey Douglas’ signing to Gordon State College on April 13. As a result, Douglas will be continuing his academic and athletic career as a member of the Highlanders’ football program.

Now, with the scholarship signing official, Douglas can’t hardly wait for the next chapter to begin.

“It feels good knowing what my next step is,” Douglas said. “I’m actually getting impatient. I’m ready to make a name for myself and everyone around me.”

That may be the case for Douglas, but he hasn’t overlooked Social Circle throughout this process.

“Social Circle has been the main reason for my success,” Douglas said. “The whole Social Circle community supported me. When you have a strong support base like Social Circle, you are bound to be successful.”

Douglas consulted with his family, but especially both of his parents concerning this decision. He stressed how all three of them were in agreement about his signing to Gordon State.

In addition to his parents, Douglas highlighted all of his coaches at Social Circle have helped prepare him for whatever the next level of competition may bring.

But there was one coach, in particular, that Douglas praised over all others.

“Coach [Nathan] Ethridge is the main one,” Douglas said. “When I first came out, my stance was terrible. He made sure my stance looked good. He always had my back and has always been honest with me instead of telling me what I wanted to hear.”

In addition to his role on the Redskins’ football team, Douglas also competed with the basketball team for all four years.

Now, Douglas is off to Barnesville beginning this summer. Upon Douglas’ arrival, he plans to major in information technology and planned a visit to the campus for April 30.

Before he departs from the Redskins, though, Douglas has remained grateful for his time at Social Circle.

“I appreciate the fan base and dedicated players we have,” Douglas said. “The fan base was crazy and they always had our back. They traveled with us to every game, no matter the distance. The players we had pushed me to be better. They made everything a competition.”



