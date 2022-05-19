PREP RECRUITING: Ball signs with Gordon State College

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — On April 27, Jason Ball of Social Circle baseball signed his scholarship to join the Gordon State College baseball program in the 2022-23 year. Ball put pen to paper surrounded by family, coaches and teammates inside the Social Circle High School media center.

According to Ball, it was a great feeling inking his next step following high school graduation.

“It feels amazing knowing that I have a plan after high school,” Ball said. “Especially it is to have the opportunity to play baseball while furthering my education.”

Right now, Ball said he’s interested in pursuing either sociology or business as his major in college. But there’s one thing that he’s not unsure of and that is his final decision to attend Gordon State.

“Not only do they want to better me as an athlete but more so as a person,” Ball said. “They have already taught me so much about how baseball can only take you so far, but your education and life skills will stick with you.”

Ball also highlighted how he was “blown away” when he visited the campus in Barnesville.

While Ball's high school baseball career has been four years long, baseball has been a part of life for as long as he can remember.

He said that he’s played almost every position on the diamond, but his favorite position above all others is being on the mound.

“[Pitching] gives a sense of having control of the game,” Ball said. “There's also nothing like striking people out on a nasty pitch.”

Be that as it may, there’s something that has meant more to Ball throughout his time as a Redsksin.

He highlighted how each person he’s met along the way has shown tremendous support. But Ball said head coach Kevin Dawkins has had the biggest influence on him.

“I would say that without his guidance I would not be man I am today on and off the feild,” Ball said. “We both have a very high amount of trust and respect for one another, leading to some deep conversation that I'm grateful for. He is a man who truly believed In me furthering my education and baseball career and for that I am thankful.”

Now, Ball is off to Barnesville to join the Gordon State College baseball program beginning in the fall. However, before Ball departs Social Circle, he recognized how special the experience has been being a part of Social Circle.

“The entire Social Circle community is something special,” Ball said. “Social Circle is a small town and everyone knows each other. It's amazing to see that being apart of this school and baseball program comes with such a supportive community.”



