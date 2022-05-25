PREP FOOTBALL: Social Circle’s spring concludes with productive scrimmage

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – Social Circle had its spring scrimmage football game Friday, May 20, which served as the culmination of all of their spring practice.

The quick scrimmage had a number of moments that promised bright things to come for the Redskins when the regular season kicks off in the fall.

Social Circle head coach Robert Patton was pleased with the effort on both sides of the ball.

“We had some individual guys step up and make plays,” Patton said in an interview after the scrimmage.

Senior quarterback Logan Cross was one of the players who stood out throughout the game for coach Patton. He threw two touchdowns in the evening and threw passes from varying distances, showing off his versatility in the pocket.

“He can sling it,” Patton said about Cross. “He’s just a great leader.”

Patton was particularly impressed with the composure that Cross maintained throughout the game. According to Patton, Cross keeps a level head no matter what happens.

Another standout player throughout the spring and during the scrimmage was senior running back and inside linebacker DeMascio Bolden. He displayed tremendous strength, improved speed and leadership on defense throughout the spring. He was also recognized by his coaches as a top performer at the running back position throughout the spring.

Though Patton said there were some bright spots from the scrimmage, he stressed that there were a number of mistakes made that the Redskins will continue to work on during the summer.

The offensive line was one of the two main working points that Patton said he plans to focus on in the summer. The running game will be a focal point for the Redskins in the regular season, so they are looking to improve their run-blocking to match the improvement in pass-blocking.

Communication on the defensive end is the other main point of improvement for the summer for Patton. Social Circle will rely heavily on the leadership of Phillip Baynes and Mason Moore at the two safety positions to rally the troops for their defense.

However, Patton said the most important part of the spring and the spring scrimmage was getting through the entire thing without suffering any major injuries.

“I definitely think we got better,” Patton said, reflecting on the scrimmage as a whole. “We’re not where we want to be, but as long as we keep coming every day and we have a great summer, we have a chance to be a really good football team.”



