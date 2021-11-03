PREP FOOTBALL: Social Circle battles Greene County for final spot

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Last year, the Social Circle football team ended its 10-year playoff drought.

Now, this season, the Redskins have the opportunity to make it back-to-back years.

Social Circle will travel to Greensboro to take on Greene County High School. Both teams will battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 8A-Public.

Should the Redskins win, it’ll be the first time since 2008-2009 that they’ve qualified two consecutive postseasons.

Currently, Social Circle is on a 2-game winning streak. It’ll look to make it three in a row with a win Friday night.