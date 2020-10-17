PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins shut out in region opener by Washington-Wilkes

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Redskins were on the wrong side of a blowout Friday night, dropping their first region game of the season to undefeated Washington-Wilkes, 56-0.



Washington-Wilkes scored on their opening possession, getting out to an 8-0 before 90 seconds were off the clock.

The Tigers’ defense gave the ball back to their offense immediately by intercepting Social Circle quarterback Logan Cross.

The interception was taken to the end zone by Washington-Wilkes senior Corey Danner, but the touchdown was negated by a holding penalty on the return.

The Tigers had three huge plays called back by penalties, and they had seven penalties in the first quarter as a team. But penalties did not make a difference; Tigers had a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins’ woes from the first quarter continued into the second, with Cross throwing two more interceptions in the first four minutes, helping the Tigers extend their lead out to 37-0.

Washington-Wilkes converted 4-of-4 third down attempts in the first half and scored every time they touched the ball, as Social Circle could not find a way to stop Tigers quarterback Dalen Cobb.

Three of the Social Circle’s six first half possessions ended in turnovers, and they trailed 43-0 at halftime.

The Redskins turned the ball over on downs in Tiger territory to begin the second half, and the Tigers scored again, pushing it out to 49-0.

Johnny Crowe came into the game at quarterback for the Redskins in the third quarter, but it would not change their luck.

Washington-Wilkes added another score and went up 56-0 after backup quarterback Andrew Meech connected with Hunter Price for a 25-yard touchdown on their first possession of the fourth quarter for the final score of the game.

Social Circle head coach Rob Patton did not mince words after the loss.

“We got physically whooped,” Patton said. “We have to get stronger physically and mentally if we want to compete with teams that are going to be in the playoffs.”

Patton also had high praise for the now 5-0 Tigers.

“They are a playoff team,” Patton explained. “That is a team that is good enough to play for a state championship, and they are at the level that we want to get to.”

Social Circle continues region play against Lincoln County next week — Friday, Oct. 23 — and will look to get their 2020 campaign back on track.