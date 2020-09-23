PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins facing familiar foe

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle High School football team will face an old region rival in Putnam County at home Friday night.

For the past six seasons, these two have squared off with a playoff spot on the line. But during the GHSA’s reclassification, the Redskins (1-2) dropped into Class A while the War Eagles (2-0) remained in Class AA. As a result, the showdown is now just a tune-up before league play begins in a few weeks.

The Redskins enjoyed more success against Putnam than any other opponent during their time in 8-AA, having split the past four meetings with the War Eagles.

Putnam appears to be on an upward trajectory under the director in third-year head coach Shaun Pope. It reached the playoffs for the first time in five years last fall and opened this season with a shocking upset of AAA Morgan County, holding the Bulldogs to a safety and won 5-2 on a field goal in overtime, followed by a 49-0 rout of Monticello last Friday.