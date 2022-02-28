PREP BASKETBALL: Redskins dominate Clinch County

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the second game in a row, the Social Circle Redskins eclipsed 100 points in their 107-25 domination of Clinch County on Saturday, Feb. 26 at home. As a result of the win, the Redskins will advance the Elite Eight – the first Elite Eight appearance in school history.

And, reminiscent of the 114-36 win in round one of the GHSA Class A-Public state playoffs, Social Circle received contributions from everyone in Saturday’s win.

Six players scored double-digit points, too.

KJ Reid led the way with 20 points whereas Tyrhell Branch tallied 19, Amarion Russell had 18, Cam Gaither and Quin Jackson contributed 13 points apiece and Lamarius Jacksons recorded 11 points.

Social Circle’s 107 points mark the sixth time the Redskins have scored at least 90 points and the third time this season that they scored 100-plus.

Now, the Redskins will hit the road for the first time in this year’s state playoffs.

They’ll face the No. 1 seed Calhoun County out of Region 1A-Public on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. Social Circle will be the road team courtesy of a universal coin flip by the GHSA that determined the bottom half of the bracket would host in the event the same seeded teams met.

In its first two rounds Calhoun County has defeated its opponents 101-58 in round one and, most recently, defeated Macon County 97-65.

Both teams enter the matchup undefeated, too.



