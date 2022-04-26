PREP BASEBALL: Social Circle finishes third in Region 8A-Public, battles Trion on the road in first round matchup

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — After spending most of the season in the top two of Region 8A-Public, Social Circle dropped to third place due to a rough ending to the regular season.

Entering the final two weeks of region play with an unblemished 11-0 region record, the Redskins lost four of their final seven games. They found themselves tied with Washington-Wilkes for second place, but Social Circle lost the tiebreaker with Washington-Wilkes claiming the region series earlier in the season.

The Redskins also lost two out of three in the final region series of 2022 against Commerce.

Redskins head coach Kevin Dawkins pointed to small mistakes his team made that cost them crucial games down the stretch.

“All four games we lost in the region, we were in at some point,” Dawkins said. “They were never runaway wins for those teams. We just couldn’t finish. It’s the little things that add up to make big things. We work on those small things in practice and, when it came to game time, we just didn’t execute.”

Social Circle wrapped up the regular season with a 21-9 record overall including a 14-4 record in Region 8A-Public. It’s the first time in program history the Redskins have recorded 20-plus wins in the regular season. It also marks the sixth consecutive season in which Social Circle has qualified for the state playoffs.

Now, the Redskins will be on the road at Trion High School for their first round matchup.

The Bulldogs, of Region 2A-Public, enter the matchup after a regular season where they finished 15-10 overall and 10-5 in region play. That earned Trion a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.

Social Circle will travel and take on the Bulldogs on Friday, April 29.

Dawkins believes his team is ready to bounce back on Friday, too.

“I think the guys have responded,” Dawkins said. “They know what’s in front of them and what’s expected. They know they’re a good team and have the capability to beat anyone and hang with anyone at any time as long as they do what they’re supposed to do.”



