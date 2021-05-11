PREP BASEBALL: Redskins rack up All-Region nods

Social Circle’s first season in Class A-Public exceed expectations.

The Redskins outperformed projections in spite of a lack of experience on their roster —fielding just two upperclassmen: one junior, one senior. They reeled off 11 wins in their first 12 region games, climbing their way to the top of league standings in early April. Their efforts resulted in a state playoff berth and a first-round upset of Taylor County before seeing their season ended by top-seeded ACE Charter.

Social Circle put its entire classification on notice about what’s to come in the future. And, when it came time to put together the All-Region 8-A Public Team, it became evident other coaches paid attention.

Sophomore Mason Moore was named the Region 8-A Player of the Year for his red-hot performance at the plate. Moore finished the season batting .531 with a .610 on-base percentage. He registered 19 RBI for a Redskin squad that piled up 217 runs over 29 regular-season contests.

Three Redskins landed themselves on the First Team All-Region list. Sophomore Mitchell McCullough was named First Team All-Region Catcher; sophomore Logan Cross earned First Team All-Region Infield honors; sophomore Brayden Mitchell was listed among First Team All-Region outfielders.

In addition to his work behind the dish, McCullough batted a .338 clip and got on base .444 percent of the time while also piling up 25 RBI. Cross batted .349 with a .455 on-base percentage and 13 RBI, while Mitchell’s glove was complimented by his .297 average, .366 OBP and 19 RBI.

Freshman Landon Davis (.273 AVG; .368 OBP; 11 RBI) was named a Second Team All-Region infielder.

Social Circle rode the arms of sophomore Ty Lemaster and junior Jason Ball all season long. Lemaster pitched 41 innings for the Redskins, recording 38 strikeouts and posted a 3.76 ERA. Ball struck out 54 over 44 innings of work to bolster his 4.45 ERA. Their impressive resumes earned them nods as Second Team All-Region pitchers.

Rounding out the list of Social Circle honorees was freshman Mason Hill, who was named an All-Region Honorable Mention after batting .302 with a .338 OBP and 11 RBI.