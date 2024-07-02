Offseason Player Spotlight : Jaylen Victor

Social Circle senior Jaylen Victor has been seen as a key piece for the Redskins going into the 2024-25 football season.

Victor played a majority of his high school snaps at cornerback, but head coach Rob Patton tabbed the senior as one of the team’s primary tailbacks, alongside Jameccus Hardge.

For Victor, the team has made strides on both sides of the ball over the course of spring and summer workouts.

“We are getting better, we just need to work on the defense. Last year, the offense was not doing too good but this year we have been stepping up and making plays,” Victor said.

Victor has spent the offseason getting acclimated to the running back position, a different position from what he played throughout his career.

Following a four-team padded camp in June, Patton shared his thoughts about Victor and what he has been able to do at the running back position so far.

“Jaylen Victor, he has been a starting corner for us the past two years and now he is having to take over that role at running back and he made some really good plays, too,” Patton said.

Defensive back is the spot Victor has played most of his downs during his career, as the senior prefers to dish out the contact.

“Growing up, I played receiver and safety,” Victor said. “I played safety because I am physical. I like to hit people, I don’t like getting hit.”

One thing Victor has worked on over the summer is putting on size.

“I want to gain weight, get bigger,” Victor said. “With my height, I’m not too tall, but at least I will be big enough to where a coach can offer me.”

That same thought also translates to Victor’s favorite player to watch, Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker.

“He is not too big like me, but he is physical,” Victor said.

When it comes to the challenges of playing both sides of the ball, Victor boiled it down to just focusing on the little things when he is on the field.

“When I’m on offense, I just run the ball and pay attention to what the defensive backs are doing when I am running,” Victor said. “I pay attention to their feet, I just look at a lot of things — the key details — to make me better. On defense, I am just that guy.”