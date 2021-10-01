Lady Redskins one win away from claiming region title

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - After Thursday’s 7-0 win over Washington-Wilkes, the Social Circle Lady Redskins still control their own destiny in the region race.

With a win on Tuesday against Commerce, the Lady Redskins can claim the 2021 Region 8A-Public championship. Should they lose, however, the teams will play again Wednesday to decide a champion.

Head coach Bryan Eades stressed to the players that he doesn’t want to play past Tuesday.

“You have to go into it knowing, if Commerce were to win, that’s not the end,” Eades said. “We split and have an ‘if’ game to play on Wednesday. But, I told them [after Thursday’s game] we want to finish it on Tuesday.”

Thanks to the latest win over Washington-Wilkes, the Lady Redskins are currently on a 6-game winning streak - a winning streak that actually started against Commerce less than two weeks ago.

Social Circle went on the road to defeat the Lady Tigers 7-6. From there, the Lady Redskins have dominated other region competition.

In a Sept. 23 doubleheader against Towns County, Social Circle won by a combined 26-0. It followed that up with a 15-0 victory at Lincoln County on Sept. 28.

The cherry on top came when the Lady Redskins avenged an earlier season loss with a 3-2 triumph at Franklin County.

This streak feeds into what Eades wanted to see from his ball club from the very beginning.

Before the season even commenced, Eades wanted to see his team play their best as the end of September approached. In his list of season goals, that ranked toward the top.

Eades believes the players have done just that. He just hopes that the players can maintain the same level of focus heading into the potentially last game of the regular season.

“I think they’ve seen that, if they play well and execute, that we can be a good team,” Eades said. “So, hopefully, they’ll come out and want it bad enough to get a win. But we’re at the point in the season where every game is a playoff game. That’s what I’m trying to stress to them is that our playoff starts Tuesday.”

Social Circle will be at home when it faces Commerce. The contest start time is set for 5:30 p.m.



