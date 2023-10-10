Lady Redskins 'Forged by the fire' going into the postseason

As the final week of the regular season comes to a close, the Social Circle Lady Redskins find themselves in a familiar spot as they eye another postseason run.

The Lady Redskins sit at 17-9 while have a 5-3 edge against their Region 5-D1 foes.

Similar to the 2022 season, Social Circle faced a tough non-region slate along with four matchups with region powerhouse Prince Avenue.

Head coach Chris Davis feels his team has been battle-tested to this point in the season and he believes it will make them stronger in the next two weeks.

“We have really had to compete this year, we played a tough schedule,” Davis said. “We played some good teams but we also overcame some injuries and we still have been dealing with injuries. This is the type of the team that has become forged by the fire. Since, I felt like we have dealt with a little more overall, as a team.”

The Lady Redskins have come out on the losing end of all three Prince Avenue matchups this year, which all but secures them the No.2 seed in the region.

Looking back at earlier parts of the season, Davis referenced times where he felt his time was playing at their best.

The 11-6 and 8-2 wins over Morgan County and George Walton were both games that Davis felt were some of the best games his team have played. Even in the losses against the Lady Wolverines, Davis felt good about how close his team played.

“[Even] our first two matchups with Prince. Prince is 28-0 and they are really good, but we were in it,” Davis said. “We are not perfect, we still need a clutch hit here and there and make this pitch there. We were in those games and those were against solid teams.”

Going into the final stretch of the year, Davis and the coaching staff know the plan the rest of the way.

On the mound, the Lady Redskins plan to stick with the duo of Abbey Land and Emily Turner.

“They will be our two pitchers and they compliment each other,” Davis said. “Emily has a little more velocity, but Abbey has more experience with being a senior. They complement each other and they do a great job of keeping our opponents off balance.”

Social Circle’s lineup offensively may not be as solidified as in year’s past, but Davis sees benefits with how the team has been playing at the plate.

The variety of lineup configurations has allowed his players to get at bats at different spots in the lineup.

“We are getting there [at the plate],” Davis said. “We have been having to adjust and shuffle the lineup around a little bit lately, but what it means is everyone is gaining experience in those spots. If a situation comes up, we will have someone who has been in that situation.”

With eyes on super-regionals and Columbus, it is the time of year where the Lady Redskins experience will come into play.

Over the last two seasons, Social Circle has played 17 playoff games, and Davis knows the small things will be magnified at this stage.

“It is something we have talked about after every game this week, there is going to be the little moment in the game that means the difference,” Davis said. “It is never going to announce itself, but it is going to be the little moment of backing up somebody, fielding a bunt, getting a bunt down, taking an extra base and keeping the opponent from getting the extra base. There is going to be those little things that happen that won’t show up in the box score, but you’ll back and say ‘That made a huge difference right there.’”