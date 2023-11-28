Kaylynn Scaffe set to join Jaguars softball program after NLI signing

On Monday morning, Social Circle’s Kaylynn Scaffe made her signing to Augusta University official.

Scaffe celebrated her NLI signing to Augusta softball sitting in front of family, friends, Redskins’ coaches and travel ball coaches.

“I am beyond excited,” Scaffe said. “I am looking forward to all that is coming my way. It is definitely a little nerve racking, but I know I can do it. I am excited.”

One factor for Scaffe that led her to Augusta was the academic program.

Scaffe plans to major in Kinesiology when she enrolls in the fall.

“Augusta has my major and the program I want to go into after school,” Scaffe said.

“The softball program and the coaches are amazing, I love them all. They're some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

Before Scaffe signed her papers, Lady Redskins head coach Chris Davis spoke to the crowd about how Scaffe’s work as a student athlete will impact the future of Social CIrcle,

“I don’t know if there is anyone more prepared [than Kaylynn]. She is a 4.0 student, but she is also taking college level classes and is also the athlete that is the leader of the team,” Davis said. “There were so many times in our games where, if she went, we went. She is the girl that kids look up to in the dugout.”

Scaffe ended her senior year with First Team ALl Region honors for Division I-Region 5. Scaffe batted .394 with 13 extra base hits, 14 walks and 10 stolen bases.

In the eyes of Davis, Scaffe embodies what it means to be a ballplayer.

“They’ll be getting an outstanding ballplayer,” Davis said. “The first part about being a ballplayer is that you have to want to do it. She has the want to, the drive and the talent. She is not boxed into one spot. She was a middle infielder for us but she was an athlete.”

As Scaffe looks ahead to joining the Jaguars later in the year, the joy comes from doing what she loves.

“Getting to know all the different people and getting to pursue what I love doing,” Scaffe said. “Augusta has my major and the program I want to go into after school. The softball program and the coaches are amazing, I love them all. They're some of the nicest people I have ever met.”