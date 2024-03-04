Juniors make a splash for Social Circle boys basketball in 2023-24

In Social Circle’s first year with Norman Jones as head coach, a group of juniors made their names known in what was a rebuilding year for the Redskins.

With senior Justin Russell shouldering the veteran presence, juniors Derrick White, Daniel Stephen, Jameccus Hardge and Ean Mulkey added new life into Social Circle’s starting five.

Late in the season, Jones spoke about the potential of the junior group and how the team’s focus was to capitalize on the moment.

"I think once we finally turn the corner, we’ll be dangerous,” Jones said. “And, like I told them, ‘Let’s not wait until the offseason’. We told them, ‘Region play is here, we’re 0-0. Forget the non-region record. Let’s build from here.’”

Though the Redskins ended with an 8-18 record while going 3-3 in Region 5A-Division I play, each junior ended up making an impact.

Outside of Stephen, who only played 19 games due to injury, the other three juniors played a minimum of 23 games each in the 2023-24 campaign.

Hardge and White led the team in points per game with 10.6 and 10.3 points, respectively.

The pair of guards also shared the team-lead with 2.4 assists per game.

Even with having to adjust to a new coach and new roster in the beginning of the season, White felt like the team came together as the year went by.

“We have been adjusting,” White said. “At the beginning of the season, we were a new team and we had not been able to gel yet. All of the adversity we have been through — all the battles — it got us ready for region play and the end of the season.”

As someone who was often involved in the team’s scoring, White shared his own thoughts on his development in his junior year.

“At the beginning of the season, I felt like I was rushing more than I should have,” White said. “Near the end of the season, I learned how to slow down my game and get my team more involved. Once I get my team involved , I know my shot is going to come. So I just play at my pace, play it slow and try to get my teammates involved. When my shots come, I am going to take them.”

Stephen, who primarily served as the Redskins’ big man, ended the year with 9.3 rebounds per game. Mulkey, who also possesses a strong paint presence, averaged 5.4 rebounds per game while also leading the team with 1.7 blocks per game.

Social Circle plans to enter the next season with the return of White, Hardge, Stephen and Mulkey. With a large portion of the team’s core coming back, White is confident that this past year’s campaign will have the team battle-tested going into next season.

“For most of us, it was our first year playing varsity,” White said. “All the games we went through — all the battles. It got the young guys ready.”