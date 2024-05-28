Jada Hyman delivers again, wins third straight state title

ROME, Ga. – Social Circle junior Jada Hyman added another state championship to her trophy case at the Class A-Division I championships at Barron Stadium in Rome.

Hyman placed first in the 400-meter dash with a 56.50 finish. After winning the state

championship in this event a year ago, Hyman improved her time by 1.18 seconds. She has now won the state championship for the 400-meter dash in three consecutive years.

“From my freshman year when I was just 14, I would always be nervous to run against older

people, but once I got older, I started to think of it as motivation,” Hyman said. “I thought to

myself every day, ‘Just because they’re older than you doesn’t mean they’re faster than you and that mentality has gotten me a long way.’”

On top of her state championship defense, Hyman placed second in the 200-meter dash. She was also a part of the Redskins’ 4x200-meter relay team, that finished in second.

Social Circle head coach Tim Kemp believes Hyman has all the right people around her to succeed.

“Jada is a special young lady that is a student of the sport,” Kemp said. “Most importantly, she

has a supporting cast that are very involved in all aspects of her academic and athletic career.”

Hyman had high praise for Kemp and the Social Circle coaches.

“My coaches have been a big part in my consistency, on and off the track,” Hyman said. “They

had pushed me to the best of my ability every day and without them, I wouldn’t be who I am

today.”

That consistency has led to three straight state championships. However, Hyman continues to

challenge herself with new goals every year.

“I want to become a state champion for the 200 meters and also for the 4x200-meter relay,”

Hyman said. “Outside of the track, I want to become an honor graduate and finish at the top of

my class.”

With second-place finishes in both events in 2024, Hyman now looks to win three separate state championships in her senior year. When taking a look past high school, she has even larger aspirations for her track career.

“My dream is to continue running track after I graduate and hopefully one day become an

Olympian,” Hyman said.

Kemp believes she’s on track to achieve this goal. He has experience with the highest level of

athletes. He trained Olympian Javianne Oliver and his son, Demek Kemp, who won the U.S.

Indoor 60-meter championship in 2019.

“Having the opportunity to have worked with Monroe Area's Olympian Javianne Oliver places

Jada on pace to compete at that level moving forward,” Kemp said. “Along with that our own

son Demek Kemp works with us as he also brings his expertise in sharing with her and her

teammates.”

With the combination of talent and a strong supporting cast, Hyman has all the pieces in place to reach her goals. Her quest for four straight state championships in the 400-meter dash will begin in spring 2025.