Jackson duo leads Social Circle boys basketball to region supremacy

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Coming off the program’s second straight region title, the Social Circle Redskins had Quindarius and Lamarius Jackson as the driving force to this year’s championship run.

Quindarius and Lamarius — who are twin brothers — sat in the backseat for the majority of Social Circle’s success last season. But this go around, it was the Jackson brothers leading the way.

After their 72-54 win over Oglethorpe County, the two were able to celebrate the championship on their home court. The win over the Patriots would not have been possible without the play from the two brothers, who led the team in scoring.

“It means a lot [to win the region], especially how we lost so many good players and starters [from last year],” QuindariusJackson said. “It just means we had to have guys step up from the bench to get this win. It feels great to win it with our senior class since this is our last year.”

Even though the pair did not lead the Redskins to a 27-0 record heading into the state playoffs like last season, Quindarius and Lamarius have their eyes set on making it farther than the seniors before them did, and their game against the Patriots is just the start.

“We played together as a team, we had extra scorers knock down open shots,” Lamarius Jackson said. “Coach [Jackson] told us to come out here and fight and don’t let up in the second half.”

After the Oglethorpe win, Quindarius expressed how he felt the team needed to do in order to not only make it back to the Final Four, but to make it all the way to the championship this time around.

“We need to stay in the game the whole time. We have to be at 100% in every quarter,” Quindarius Jackson said. “We have had some half’s where we have slowed down and picked it back up, but if we stay tough, we can keep it going.”

Along with their similar looks, the two make the Redskins offense go.

Both brothers are able to shoot the ball and gash the inside with their athleticism while also opening lanes and scoring opportunities for their teammates.

After Quindarius and Lamarius shined in the region title game, Social Circle head coach Taylor Jackson spoke about the work the two brothers have put in since last season to get to this point.

“They come to work every single day, they are coachable and they are leaders,” coach Jackson said. “They take care of their business. That is what we have had over the years and we have been very fortunate to have them to step into those roles.”

Coach Jackson continued to have nothing but good things to say about his senior duo, but settled with naming them as the two best players that the region has to offer.

That seemed to be the case throughout the region, too, as Lamarius was voted region player of the year while Quinarius received First Team All-Region honors.

Despite winning the region, the brothers already have their eyes set on what’s next with the state playoffs quickly approaching. Social Circle will begin at home as they host King’s Ridge Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“They said that this class would not win another region championship so we had to prove that wrong, but we are not finished right now,” Lamarius Jackson said. “We have more to go.”



