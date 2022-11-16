HOOPS PREVIEW: Social Circle boys basketball ready for new-look season

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle boys basketball team had one of the most controversial endings to a season a team could have last season. In the Final Four of the state playoffs in Valdosta, Social Circle lost to Drew Charter 70-66 — a game in which there were questions around the scorekeeping.

But that is all behind the Redskins now, and they’re ready to get back to work.

“The key is to focus on the things that you do every single day that get you there then will get you back,” head coach Taylor Jackson said. “I don’t want to say that any team is championship or bust — we want that to be our goal — but really the daily work is what we’re about. Then, when you look up, you’re in Valdosta and hopefully Macon.”

Despite the eventful conclusion to 2021, the Redskins did record one of the best seasons in their history.

Social Circle went undefeated in the regular season at 25-0 and swept the Region 8A-Public tournament to capture the region title. In the postseason prior to the Drew Charter matchup, the Redskins outscored their opponents by a combined 309-138.

In the first two rounds of the playoffs, Social Circle scored over 100 points, which marked three total times it did that last season.

The Redskins lost a lot of production from the class of 2022, though. Players like KJ Reid and Tyrhell Branch who averaged 15 points per game each, and Cam Gaither who added 10 points per game.

Since the seniors’ departure, returning players have been vying for a position on the court.

“These other guys are fighting to get on the court, and they want to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be fun to watch these guys who haven’t had game opportunities and watch them grow into their new roles.”

A few players have caught Jackson’s eye during season preparations.

Seniors Phillip Baynes Jr., AJ Vinson, DaShon Hyman and Lamarius Jackson have emerged as the team’s leaders. Then, there are younger players like Justin Russell and Jammecus Hodge who Jackson said fans shouldn’t overlook this season.

Nevertheless, with the faces making their mark on Social Circle basketball, Jackson stressed that expectation remains as high as it ever has been in his tenure as head coach.

“The nice thing is, too, that we’re not completely starting over,” Jackson said. “We have seven seniors this year and they know what to expect. Now they can bridge the gap with the junior, sophomore and freshman classes. They’ve played championship-level basketball, and they know what it’s like. If that level drops, they have to take ownership of it.”

Social Circle’s season tips off on Nov. 19 against Elbert County in a neutral site tournament. And, with being in a four-team Region 5A-Division I, the Redskins won’t begin their region schedule until Jan. 24, 2023.

Even so, Jackson is high on his team’s chances to do something special this upcoming season.

“There’s going to be a lot of growing pains. That’s just a part of it,” Jackson said. “Players have new roles and new jobs. Last year’s team knew how to handle adversity. We were down 15 points in the Final Four game and we came to the bench and everyone was level headed and composed.

“To see who’s going to step up and be the leaders when the lights are the brightest. We’ll see that as the season progresses in the most important times.”



